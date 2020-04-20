Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby Australia, players agree pay cuts after lengthy talks

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:00 IST
Rugby Australia, players agree pay cuts after lengthy talks

Australia's top rugby players will demand a greater say in the future of the sport after reaching agreement Monday on pay cuts designed to allow the game to weather the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Some players reportedly will give up as much as 60 percent of their income in the short term as Australian rugby faces uncertainty with major competitions shut down, perhaps for the rest of the year.

The Rugby Union Players' Association announced the agreement with Rugby Australia but stressed it was heavily conditional on players being given greater influence in the sport, which was already under financial strain before the virus outbreak. “Australia's professional players will play a central role in the short term preservation of the game by accepting a significant reduction in pay in order for necessary transformation to begin,” RUPA said in a statement.

“RUPA's members understand their part in the game's immediate future and the responsibility that goes with it. The players have voted as a block in supporting RUPA's recommendation.” RUPA emphasized the importance of transformation as rugby battles a decline in live and television audiences in Australia's competitive broadcasting market. Rugby Australia is currently trying to strike a new broadcasting rights deal, which is central to the financial viability of the sport. Chief executive Raelene Castle is under pressure to retain her position as rugby faces multiple challenges, including a damaged relationship with top players.

“This process has enabled a greater understanding of the need for root and branch reform of the game,” the RUPA said, indicating players' desire to have an influential role in any discussions on rugby's future in Australia. “The players will, with others, focus on playing a role in engaging and supporting all levels of rugby, from grassroots communities through to the professional level.” Professional rugby players around the world have been forced to accept substantial pay cuts to help the sport survive the massive blow delivered by the coronavirus outbreak. The southern hemisphere's Super Rugby tournament has been indefinitely suspended and Rugby Championships test matches later this year involving Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina are unlikely to go ahead.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont last week expressed doubt that any professional rugby competitions will be able to resume in 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 4 inmates test positive in Indore central jail

Four inmates of the central jail in Indore in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 prisoners in the city to six, a senior official said on Monday. They were admitted in MY Hospital on...

(OFFICIAL)-Vietjet agrees loan repayment delays with lenders

Vietjet Aviation has reached agreements with its lenders to delay repayments on loans it used to buy aircraft, the Vietnamese budget airline said on Thursday.Vietjet has reached agreements with domestic and international financial instituti...

Maguire confident Man Utd on course to compete for titles again

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes the Red Devils are on the right track towards contending for the Premier League title again. United have not won the league since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013 and were a mammoth 3...

COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Centre has sent 9,600 Chinese rapid test kits for COVID-19, and appealed to people to not create any controversy over the products import. With the help of the kits, the state gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020