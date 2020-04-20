Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scottish First Minister wary of football behind closed doors

PTI | Edinburgh | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:51 IST
Scottish First Minister wary of football behind closed doors
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes a return of football even behind closed doors risks boosting the spread of coronavirus as fans could congregate to watch games. Matches across Britain have been suspended indefinitely because of the virus.

Strict measures regarding social distancing and mass gatherings mean it will likely be months before sports venues can reopen to full capacity. It has been hoped that matches can resume behind closed doors before then to fulfill broadcasting contracts and keep clubs afloat.

But Sturgeon is wary of crowds gathering to watch games together or close to stadiums where matches are being played. "We have to consider if that completely takes away the risk," said the Scottish National Party leader. "If a match is still on TV, the danger is people will congregate together to watch.

"What I will say is they will be very carefully considered and we'll share as much of that as we can." Scotland's lower-league seasons have already been brought to an end. Sturgeon warned that some form of coronavirus restrictions could remain in place until a vaccine is found, words that will be of little comfort to Scottish clubs, who rely on gate receipts for a large proportion of their revenue.

"We want to get a semblance of normality back to people's lives but we can't risk a resurgence of this virus," she said. "I know that is not good news for people who have sport as a really important part of their lives but it would be wrong for me to give false expectation about an early resumption of large-scale sporting events." AFP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from Thursday -Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a four-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities from Thursday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.Turkey imposed lockdowns in 31 cities over the past two weekends. ...

Sports News Roundup: Players joining exhibition events must be vigilant; Hamilton says Mercedes in his dream team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Players joining exhibition events must be vigilant authoritiesPlayers are free to participate in exhibition events while the professional tennis season remains shut due to the novel coron...

Sri Lanka postpones parliamentary poll for nearly 2 months due to COVID-19 outbreak

Sri Lankas Election Commission on Monday postponed the parliamentary elections for nearly two months in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed seven people and infected 295 others in the country. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa o...

5 kg rice to each member of family without ration card: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the state government will provide 5 kg rice to each member of a family who does not have ration card during the nationwide lockdown. Reviewing the preparedness of Kamrup district admini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020