2020 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts preview

Indianapolis Colts draft capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will enjoy working with Philip Rivers. Rivers loves to launch, and behind this offensive line there should be plenty of opportunity for the two to connect. Hilton played hurt most of last season, and 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell never made a move.

Quarterback Rivers, 38, signed a one-year deal and backup Jacoby Brissett hits free agency next spring, too. The Colts sacrificed their first-round pick for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, meaning they'll need to get an immediate return on their second-rounders (34th and 44th overall). The quarterback position likely will have to wait.

Cornerback The Colts could target Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell and Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with the second pick in Round 2. Rock Ya-Sin is entrenched as a nickel cornerback and was solid in that role as a rookie, but the team doesn't have a true elite cornerback.

Edge Justin Houston is 31 and starting to show his age. There is hope for 2019 second-rounder Ben Banogu, although the need for speed off the edge remains. Michigan's Josh Uche could serve as a third-down rusher immediately.

Running back Marlon Mack was one of the better backs in the league for parts of last season, but he has an injury history. If Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor or Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins are there in the second round, the Colts should jump.

Offensive line Anthony Castonzo's near retirement was a reminder he's close to the end of his career. He's been solid, but the Colts aren't ready to fill that hole if he suffers an injury.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY In some ugly years for former general manager Ryan Grigson, the 2015 and 2016 classes produced only two regular starters, one being rock-solid center Ryan Kelly (2016). The other is safety Clayton Geathers, a 2015 fourth-rounder who has fought injuries. General manager Chris Ballard made major progress in 2017 -- getting quality starters in safety Malik Hooker (first), running back Marlon Mack (fourth) and linebacker Anthony Walker (fifth) -- but he really struck gold in 2018. The first two picks, Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard, were All-Pros as rookies, and the 11-man class has a few other contributors, too. Ballard's 2019 draft looks just OK so far, but he did add a 2020 second-round pick in a trade down.

Best pick: LB Darius Leonard, R2 2018 -- Leonard starred from Day 1, stuffing the stat sheet. Worst pick: WR Phillip Dorsett, R1 2015 -- Needing O-line and defensive help at the time, Grigson went with a receiver who did little for the Colts. Dorsett lasted just two years, though he did net Jacoby Brissett via trade.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 327.4 (25th)

RUSHING: 133.1 (7th) PASSING: 194.3 (30th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 346.8 (16th) RUSHING: 97.9 (7th)

PASSING: 248.9 (23rd) --Field Level Media

