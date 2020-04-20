Left Menu
2020 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals preview

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:53 IST
Cincinnati Bengals draft capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Quarterback Head coach Zac Taylor knows he has to get this one right for the Bengals to set a winning foundation. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's Ohio roots are a small piece of the equation. The Heisman Trophy winner checks a lot of boxes.

Edge A defensive line starting a pair of 2010 draft picks -- Carlos Dunlap at left end, Geno Atkins at defensive tackle -- demands an injection of youth and energy. Cincinnati hasn't spent early picks on defensive linemen historically, but the top of the second round could be the appropriate spot.

Tight end Last year's second-round pick, Drew Sample, is more of a blocker than a receiver, and Tyler Eifert left for Jacksonville in free agency. Taylor's offense calls for a possession receiver in the middle of the field.

Offensive tackle The Bengals don't yet know what they have with 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams, who missed his entire rookie season after shoulder surgery. He is slated to start at left tackle. Many scouts felt his best position would be guard.

Running back With upgrades up front, a likely rookie QB and rumblings of a holdout involving workhorse Joe Mixon, the Bengals can't afford to open the season without insurance at the position.

Wide receiver A.J. Green missed last season with an ankle injury and he's on the wrong side of 30. If one of Cincinnati's preferred wideouts sneaks out of the first round, the Bengals should pounce.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY The Bengals don't invest much in free agency, which demands a high hit rate in the draft. Those picks delivered early in the 2010s, but results have gotten ugly of late. The 2015 class is wiped out aside from C.J. Uzomah, and first-round picks in 2017 (John Ross) and 2018 (Billy Price) look like borderline disasters. William Jackson, a 2016 first-rounder, appeared headed for stardom but already has plateaued. The 2016-18 classes otherwise have some solid contributors, led by second-rounders Tyler Boyd (2016), Joe Mixon (2017) and Jessie Bates (2018), but many are average to below-average starters. The emergence of 2018 seventh-rounder Auden Tate helps, but the 2019 class must make major strides to right the ship.

Best pick: WR Tyler Boyd, R2 2016 -- After rocky moments early in his career, Boyd has settled in as one of the league's best slot wideouts. Worst pick: LT Cedric Ogbuehi, R1 2015 -- Pegged as Andrew Whitworth's successor, Ogbuehi completely flopped, eventually leading to a trade for Cordy Glenn and 2019's choice of Jonah Williams. Cincinnati's line hasn't recovered.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 323.1 (26th)

RUSHING: 94.8 (25th) PASSING: 228.3 (19th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 393.7 (29th) RUSHING: 144.7 (30th)

PASSING: 244.8 (21st) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

