NHL delays Grigorenko's deal with Blue Jackets

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 09:16 IST
NHL delays Grigorenko's deal with Blue Jackets

Former first-round draft pick Mikhail Grigorenko was all set to return to the NHL on Monday after playing three years in his native Russia. The NHL, however, delayed his comeback for 2 1/2 months.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Monday morning that Grigorenko signed a one-year deal for the 2020-21 season. Multiple reports indicate the value of the deal is $1.2 million. On Monday evening, the team issued an update: "(Grigorenko's) contract subsequently has been rejected by NHL Central Registry due to a misunderstanding with regards to the filing window. We have been in contact with the league and Dan Milstein, Grigorenko's agent, and the contract will be filed on July 1."

The No. 12 overall NHL draft pick by the Sabres in 2012, Grigorenko recorded 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 217 NHL games with Buffalo (2012-15) and the Colorado Avalanche (2015-17). In July 2017, the center signed a three-year contract with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League. In 147 regular-season games, he had 116 points (46 goals, 70 assists) for CSKA, which won the 2019 Gagarin Cup.

Grigorenko, who turns 26 next month, also won a gold medal with the Olympic Athletes of Russia in 2018 at the Pyeongchang Games. --Field Level Media

