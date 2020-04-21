Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ailing Dingko to be brought to Delhi by air ambulance for cancer treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:15 IST
Ailing Dingko to be brought to Delhi by air ambulance for cancer treatment

Asian Games gold-winning boxer Dingko Singh will be brought here on April 25 by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to resume his treatment for liver cancer after he was forced to miss a scheduled radiation therapy session due to the ongoing coronavirus-forced lockdown. The 41-year-old, who is currently in Imphal, was due to undergo radiation therapy a fortnight back but could not come to Delhi because of the lockdown.

"He has been contacted and arrangements have been made for him to be brought here on an air ambulance to continue his radiation therapy," BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti told PTI. Earlier, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju requested the Manipur government to take stock of the boxer's condition and extend all possible help for his treatment at the nearest available medical facility. Dingko, an Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee, is battling a relapse of liver cancer. The Manipuri was a swashbuckling bantamweight boxer and won the Asian Games gold in the 1998 edition in Bangkok.

"His condition is stable but yes, he needs the radiation therapy. That's very important. It was best to bring him here because the doctor has been treating him for a while and knows his case history," Sacheti said. With Manipur lacking facilities for radiation therapy, the other option for Dingko's treatment was in Guwahati. But according to Sports Ministry sources, the boxer was keen to resume his his treatment at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi.

"The Sports Minister is deeply concerned about Dingko's health. He has reached out to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's office and requested them to enquire about him and facilitate Dingko's treatment," a Sports Ministry official told PTI. "While Dingko understands the situation, his argument is that the doctors in Delhi know his medical records.

"But he also fears travelling to Delhi as he knows his immunity is weak and Delhi is one of the worst affected by the pandemic," the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Queen marks low-key 94th birthday amid lockdown

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday marked her 94th birthday privately at Windsor Castle after she had canceled all forms of public celebration amid the coronavirus lockdown. Buckingham Palace released special images and videos on social...

Rajput creates training module for Zimbabwe players, monitoring on weekly basis

Former India batsman and Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput has created a training module encompassing both the physical and mental aspects, and is monitoring his players progress through the use of technology. Like in India, the lockdown to co...

Rajasthan ceases use of China-made rapid testing kits as most results invalid

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday stopped using the China-made rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they delivered inaccurate results. The states health minister Raghu Sharma said the kits gave only 5.4 per cent accurate results again...

Scamsters spin 'blessing looms' to mint easy money as world battles corona crisis

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, fraudsters are minting easy money with numerous blessing loom scams, where gullible people are being lured with promise of at least eight-fold returns if they pay to enter certain online groups...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020