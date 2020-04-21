Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB can cut pay, lay off managers, coaches starting May 1

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:31 IST
MLB can cut pay, lay off managers, coaches starting May 1

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1. Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams. Manfred cited the inability to play games due to the national emergency caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

"Our clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries," Manfred wrote in an email Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. "In the absence of games, these revenue streams will be lost or substantially reduced, and clubs will not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations." "The impact of the suspension of the UEC on your personal employment situation will be determined by your club," Manfred said. Manfred's intention to suspend the contracts was first reported by The Athletic.

Arizona, Atlanta, Boston, the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati, Minnesota, the New York Yankees, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Toronto are among the teams that have committed to paying full-time employees through May, and Miami will pay full-time baseball operations staff through the month. The Cubs will pay those on UECs and front-office staff through their May 29 paychecks. Major League Rule 3(i) requires that UECs must be signed by all managers, coaches, trainers and salaried scouts, and some teams include additional baseball operations staff.

"Pursuant to the terms of the UEC, the club's exclusive right to your services will remain in effect during the period of the suspension such that you will not be permitted to perform services for any other club," Manfred wrote. "I fully recognize the hardship that this health crisis creates for all members of the baseball community. Central baseball and the clubs are doing everything possible to try to minimize this impact for as many employees as possible." Manfred said the Baseball Assistance Team charitable organization "is available to consider grant applications on an expedited basis for those facing significant and immediate financial hardship." AP SSC SSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Oil at two-decade lows, price of U.S. crude for delivery below zero

Benchmark Brent and U.S. oil futures for June delivery plunged to around two-decade lows on Tuesday, a day after U.S. May futures sank into negative territory for the first time in history as demand tumbled due to the coronavirus crisis.Bre...

Business briefs

PNG jewellers on Tuesday announced the launch of Vedhani e-vouchers to facilitate booking of gold for the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Customers availing these offers can book gold on Akshay Tritiya and have the delivery of the sa...

Italy now has more respirators than ICU patients

Italys extraordinary commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency says that for the first time during the pandemic the nation has more respirators than patients with coronavirus infections in intensive care beds. This gives us the strength to go...

Uttar Pradesh records total 1,294 COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases, an official said on Tuesday. Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary medical and health Amit Mohan Prasad said 44 districts of the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020