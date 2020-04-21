Gambit Esports withdraw from WePlay! Pushka League

Gambit Esports withdrew from the WePlay! Pushka League and were replaced by FlyToMoon. In announcing their decision Tuesday on Twitter, Gambit Esports referred to their disappointing play at ESL One Los Angeles Online. They were eliminated in the group stage.

"Last month showed that playing from home influences quality of practice and our results," the team posted. "We decided to skip this tournament due to objective obstacles that prevent us from gathering players at boot camp. We'd like to thank WePlay! for an invite and wish luck to all participants." Pushka League Season 1 opens this week with 14 teams competing for a $250,000 prize pool in two regional brackets, Europe and CIS.

FlyToMoon replace Gambit Esports in the CIS bracket. Their first match is Thursday against Virtus.pro. The FlytoMoon roster features Alik "V-Tune" Vorobey, Bogdan "Iceberg" Vasilenko, Victor "GeneRaL" Nigrini, Ilya "ALOHADANCE" Korobkin and Andrey "ALWAYSWANNAFLY" Bondarenko.

--Field Level Media

