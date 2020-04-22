Lions GM enacts man-in-the-van draft plan

Bob Quinn is the man with the plan in Detroit, but the Lions general manager can rest easy knowing the man in the van is available for backup. Quinn and the NFL's other general managers are all drafting remotely with team facilities and draft headquarters closed during the coronavirus pandemic, thrusting a league of regimented decision-makers into what many rate as an uncomfortable virtual environment.

While the league is not expecting major glitches when the draft begins Thursday night with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement in New York, Quinn has enlisted the team's information technology director to be close by. Like, out in the driveway.

With Quinn inside working to improve the Lions, IT director Steve Lancaster will be parked in an RV in Quinn's driveway ready to troubleshoot any issues that might arise, the GM told reporters on a video conference call Tuesday. The Lions have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, and Quinn announced last week his team is open to trading that selection if the right offer comes along.

