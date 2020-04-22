Left Menu
Report: Sixers' Simmons ready for NBA return

Updated: 22-04-2020 04:40 IST
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons feels healthy and ready to return to basketball when the league gives the all clear from the coronavirus pandemic. Simmons was dealing with a nerve impingement in his back when the NBA went on hiatus March 12.

"If the season resumes," a team source told ESPN, "we're expecting to have him." Simmons, 23, missed eight straight games and nine of the last 10 before the hiatus hit with Philadelphia scheduled to play 11 games in a three-week stretch.

Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 steals in 54 games this season. --Field Level Media

