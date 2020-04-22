Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Five players expected to make up the top five picks of NFL Draft

Here are the players widely expected to be selected with the first five picks of the NFL Draft on Thursday: JOE BURROW, QUARTERBACK Kasparov to take part in online Nations Cup amid pandemic

Former world champion Garry Kasparov will be among the competitors in an online Nations Cup, a new chess competition featuring six teams of four players, the World Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Tuesday. Some big chess names from recent decades will take part as Russia, United States, Europe, China, India and a Rest of the World team compete amid the coronavirus crisis with a prize fund of $180,000, FIDE said. Report: Sixers' Simmons ready for NBA return

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons feels healthy and ready to return to basketball when the league gives the all clear from the coronavirus pandemic. Simmons was dealing with a nerve impingement in his back when the NBA went on hiatus March 12. With world watching, broadcasters prepare for challenging virtual draft

In normal times, the NFL draft is a relatively straightforward affair for broadcasters to air as most of the action unfolds in a single arena packed with hopeful young players, nervous families and optimistic fans. But amid the COVID-19 crisis, this year's event will instead be a technological high-wire act for the show's producers, who will handle feeds from nearly 200 players and team officials scattered across the country because of social-distancing guidelines to help stem the pandemic. Seahawks officially re-sign G Iupati, TE Willson

The Seattle Seahawks officially re-signed guard Mike Iupati and tight end Luke Willson on Tuesday. Both signings had been previously reported -- with Willson agreeing on March 17 and Iupati agreeing last week -- but the deals had not been completed yet. Gronkowski to come out of retirement, reunite with Brady: report

Rob Gronkowski has decided to come out of retirement and will reunite with longtime team mate Tom Brady after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report on Tuesday. Gronkowski, who still has one year remaining on his contract with New England, was a formidable offensive weapon and one of Brady's most reliable targets at the Patriots where he was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams. Jordan says mindfulness helping him weather COVID-19 crisis

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan is known for his rim-rattling dunks but the big man credits his on-court production and ability to stay positive during the COVID-19 crisis to an unlikely source -- meditation. The 31-year-old All Star now wants to show the world his enlightened side with his show the Mindful Life, which debuted last week on PlayersTV, a new channel on Samsung TV Plus that delves into the lives of athletes. Cowboys' Jones: No timeframe for Prescott contract

Dak Prescott is a priority without a deadline for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys gave Prescott, 26, the exclusive franchise tag before he could become a free agent in March, preventing him from negotiating with any other teams and assigning him on a $33 million salary for 2020. Coronavirus turns Draft Day Bash into house party

The National Football League's biggest off-season bash, planned as a Las Vegas extravaganza, will instead be an online Draft Day house party hosted by commissioner Roger Goodell from his basement on Thursday, the latest sports tradition forced to adjust to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone who has access to Wifi or cable is invited to join the virtual fun, as broadcasters ESPN and NFL Network perform a technological high-wire act handling feeds from nearly 200 different players and team officials scattered around the United States. Lynch: 49ers talked Brady pursuit

Free agent Tom Brady was a hot topic for 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. But within "a day or two," Lynch said it was clear to the franchise it had a good thing going with Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers acquired Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in 2018, when he was blocked from a starting job by Brady.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.