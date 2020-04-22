Spezza plans to keep playing for Leafs

Toronto forward Jason Spezza plans to keep playing for his hometown Maple Leafs -- regardless of when the NHL next takes the ice. The 36-year-old veteran could be a free agent again following the current season, his first with Toronto after he played 11 years with the Ottawa Senators and five with the Dallas Stars.

When the NHL suspended play in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spezza had nine goals and 16 assists in 58 games for the Maple Leafs. "I definitely feel like I have game left and there is nowhere I'd rather be than play another year here in Toronto," Spezza said Tuesday on a conference call with reporters. "I do hope it works out.

"At this point, it's not the focus (because of the pandemic), but I would love to be back. I feel we're building things with this club and I want to be part of it." Spezza is making just $700,000 this season, and he got off to a slow start. He was a healthy scratch 10 times in the first six weeks, and he had just one goal and three assists through his first 11 appearances.

He produced eight points (three goals, five assists) in his next nine games to earn a regular spot in the lineup. "It was obviously not the start that I envisioned," he said, "but I just tried to have the mentality that I was just going to stay in the fight. Hockey is a game where ... things happen, and your role can shift in a day.

"I didn't really give myself much of an option. I didn't really want to feel sorry for myself, because that leads you to the end. I was just trying to really stay in the fight and give myself an opportunity to play well when I did get in." The Maple Leafs (36-25-9, 81 points) had a three-point lead over the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic Division when play was suspended.

"The way I've approached (the shutdown) is we should be in better physical shape, in terms of off-ice strength," he said. "You try to approach it like summer training, where you're just worried about building a strength base. (But since) there's nobody on the ice, the biggest challenge will be getting your game up to speed. And I think that'll take a few weeks of skating. "But the reality is, it's our job to keep ourselves fit. So if that (return) period isn't as long as maybe is ideal, (we still have to be) ready to play."

Spezza is impressed by the team's young core that includes Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews and William Nylander. "I think we have a much more mature locker room at this point in time than we did at the start of the season," Spezza said. "I think there's a lot more ownership of what's going on in the room.

"I think our young stars are able to have conversations with each other, with other guys on the team, that maybe they weren't comfortable having early on in the season. So as much as it sucks to go through (tough times) as a team, and have to struggle and answer questions and build and get yourself out of losing streaks, I think, in the long run, it's something that we needed. "It's not a straight line to the top for anyone."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.