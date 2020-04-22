Reports: TE Gronkowski returns, traded to Bucs

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The Buccaneers reportedly sent a fourth-round pick to the Patriots, who sent back a seventh-rounder with Gronkowski. ESPN reported that Gronkowski passed his physical with an independent physician in Boston to complete the deal.

Gronkowski texted Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, "I'm back. I always said when I have that feeling and it feels right, I will be ready to take the field again. And I have that feeling. I'm ready." NFL Network reported Gronkowski, who turns 31 in May, has been putting on weight for a return to football after spending the 2019 season retired.

Gronkowski, had one year and $10 million remaining on his contract when he retired, so the Patriots still held his rights. He has been performing in the WWE recently, including winning the 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month. Gronkowski suggested in a video with Andy Cohen published Monday that there was a possibility of teaming up in Tampa Bay with Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in March.

"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at," Gronkowski said of retirement. "You just never know, man. You never know. I'm not totally done." Gronkowski said in November that he wouldn't say he was "never coming back," suggesting he could return to the league after a year or two away.

A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, Gronkowski totaled 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns across nine seasons for the Patriots from 2010-18. He had 47 catches for 682 yards and three scores over 13 games in 2018, battling a few nagging injuries. The Buccaneers already have tight ends Cameron Brate and former first-round pick O.J. Howard on their roster, but Howard is reportedly available via trade.

Gronkowski said in September 2018 he weighed retirement months earlier when the Detroit Lions and Patriots discussed a trade that would have shipped the tight end out of New England. --Field Level Media

