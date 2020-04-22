Left Menu
USATF announces new dates for Olympic Team Trials

The USA Track and Field (USATF) has announced the new dates for the 2020 US Olympic Team Trials of Track and Field.

22-04-2020
USATF Logo (Image: USATF's Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI

The USA Track and Field (USATF) has announced the new dates for the 2020 US Olympic Team Trials of Track and Field. The trials will take place from June 18 to June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, thereby necessitating the postponement of the corresponding Olympic Trials "The competition schedule will remain much the same. While there is a possibility that some of the timings of the competition windows may shift, the events taking place on each day will not change," the USATF said in an official statement

Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like Indian Premier League, Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when all these competitions will resume. Also, Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

