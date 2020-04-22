Sports-On this day... April 23

ON THIS DAY -- APRIL 23 April 23, 1994

SAILING - French Sailor Isabelle Autissier celebrates after breaking the 'New York to San Francisco' sailing record by 14 days. Autissier and her three-member crew piloted the Ecureuil Poitou-Charentes 2, making the journey around South America's Cape Horn in 62 days, five hours and 55 minutes.

She is also first woman to complete a solo world navigation in competition when she completed the journey in 139 days. April 23, 1994

TENNIS - Andre Agassi shares a laugh with actress Brooke Shields at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta as they watch the Atlanta Hawks' regular season finale victory over Orlando Magic. Agassi, who won eight Grand Slam titles in his career, was married to Shields from 1997 to 1999.

The former world number one remarried in 2001, this time tying the knot with 22-times Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf. April 23, 1995

MOTO GP - Germany's Ralf Waldmann pushes his 250cc Honda through heavy rain en route to his victory at the Japanese motorcycling Grand Prix at Suzuka. On a wet track, Waldmann won with a time of 30 minutes 46.248 seconds, more than half a minute ahead of Japan's Nobuatsu Aoki.

A total of 14 riders did not finish the rain-shortened race, with many losing control and skidding off the slippery track. April 23, 1995

TENNIS - Princess Diana congratulates Salem Open winner Michael Chang of the United States after he beat Sweden's Jonas Bjorkman 6-3 6-1 in the final in Hong Kong. Diana's appearance at the tobacco-sponsored tournament sparked criticism from campaigners, who accused her of hypocrisy after she visited cancer patients in Hong Kong hospitals.

When tobacco sponsorship was curbed years later, tournament organisers changed the official logo in 2001 to include the logo of mineral water producer Perrier, with campaigners saying they had used a loophole to continue advertising tobacco. April 23, 1997

SOCCER - Ajax Amsterdam defender Mario Melchiot hands his shirt to a fan after the Dutch side were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals in Turin by Juventus. Coming into the second leg 2-1 down, Ajax were beaten 4-1 and eliminated 6-2 on aggregate by the Italian club, with Christian Vieri and Zinedine Zidane getting on the scoresheet.

Melchiot helped Ajax win the league and cup double the following season before moving to Chelsea in 1999. April 23, 2000

FORMULA ONE - Ferrari's Brazilian driver Rubens Barrichello leads the field through Copse Corner at the start of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Barrichello started in pole position after finishing three-thousandths of a second faster than Heinz-Harald Frentzen in qualifying to claim his first pole for Ferrari.

A hydraulic issue, however, caused him to spin off the track on lap 35 and a gearbox problem a lap later led to his retirement from the race. April 23, 2009

BOXING - Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko and England's David Haye size each other up at a news conference in New York to promote their world heavyweight championship fight in Germany on June 20. Klitschko won the unification bout for the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles with a unanimous points victory.

The Ukrainian dominated boxing for more than a decade, winning 64 of his 69 fights, including 53 knockout victories, and holds the record for the longest combined reign as a heavyweight champion (12 years). April 23, 2011

SOCCER - Olympique de Marseille's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the French soccer League Cup final against Montpellier at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris. The match was settled by an 80th minute strike by left back Taye Taiwo to give the defending champions their second League Cup title.

Marseille became the first team to win the trophy three years in a row in 2012, a record that has since been broken by Paris St Germain, who won it five times between 2014-2018. April 23, 2011

SOCCER - Tottenham Hotspur striker Roman Pavlyuchenko celebrates with team mate Gareth Bale after scoring against West Bromwich Albion in a 2-2 Premier League draw at White Hart Lane in London. Spurs were chasing Champions League qualification but a run of five games without a win scuppered their chances and they eventually ended the season six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Pavlyuchenko scored 10 league goals to mark his best campaign in a Spurs shirt but moved to Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow in January in search of more playing time ahead of Euro 2012. April 23, 2014

CYCLING - Movistar team rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain celebrates as he wins the Fleche Wallonne Classic cycling race in Huy, Belgium. Valverde, the 2006 champion, claimed his second victory by beating Ireland's Dan Martin by three seconds after more than four-and-a-half hours on the road.

The Spaniard won the race three more times from 2015-2017 and holds the record for most victories. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

