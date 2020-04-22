Left Menu
West Ham, Palace cancel Australia pre-season trip

PTI | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:47 IST
West Ham and Crystal Palace have announced they will not be travelling to Australia after the pre-season Queensland Champions Cup in July was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League clubs had been set to travel to Australia as part of their preparations for the 2020/21 season, with A-League side Brisbane Roar also involved in the three-team tournament.

But global sport is currently in turmoil, with no clear indication of when the English football season will end. A statement from West Ham said: "West Ham United regret to confirm that, due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the inaugural EVA Air Queensland Champions Cup has been postponed." Manager David Moyes said: "It is a real shame that we will no longer be able to make it over to Queensland this summer. However, it is the right decision to postpone given the circumstances." Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish described it as "bitterly disappointing" but said football was of secondary importance during the global crisis. AFP SSC SSC

