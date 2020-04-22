Left Menu
Maxwell Berning, winner of 3 US Opens, gets in Hall of Fame

22-04-2020
Susie Maxwell Berning, one of six women to capture the US Women's Open at least three times, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame announced the election Wednesday morning, making Maxwell Berning the fourth and final member of the 2021 induction class that includes Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem.

Berning was elected from the female category, beating out Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Dottie Pepper. "Just to be in the same room as Mickey Wright, Kathy Whitworth, Judy Rankin and Patty Berg ... to be honored alongside them is something I thought would never happen," Maxwell Berning said. "I'm now part of their family, which makes me very proud." She was the first woman to receive a golf scholarship from Oklahoma City University and competed on the men's team. Maxwell Berning was LPGA Tour rookie of the year, won her first major at the Women's Western Open in 1965 and really made a name for herself at the biggest event in women's golf.

She won the U.S. Women's Open three times in a six-year span, going back-to-back at Winged Foot's East course in 1972 and the Country Club of Rochester in 1973. She won first first Women's Open in 1968. The others to win the U.S. Women's Open three times or more are all in the Hall of Fame — Wright, Betsy Rawls, Babe Zaharias, Hollis Stacy and Annika Sorenstam.

Maxwell Berning finished her career with 11 victories while raising two daughters. "I'm excited for Susie," said Beth Daniel, who was inducted in 2000 and served on the final selection committee. "The thing that makes her stand out is her four majors which she won while juggling a family. There are very few women in the history of golf that have been able to do that, and it lets female golfers know they can have a family and a career. Nancy Lopez did it. Juli Inkster did it. But before them, Susie Berning did it." Maxwell Berning's election brings the Hall of Fame membership to 164 people. The Hall of Fame has not announced details of the 2021 induction ceremony.

