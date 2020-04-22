Left Menu
2020 NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons preview

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:18 IST
Atlanta Falcons capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Cornerback Releasing Desmond Trufant left a gaping hole. If Florida's C.J. Henderson isn't available at the 16th overall pick, Atlanta might wait until the second round, where the position group gets deeper with Utah's Jaylon Johnson, Clemson's A.J. Terrell and Mississippi State's Cameron Dantzler.

Edge Dante Fowler was an important free agent signing after the departures of Vic Beasley and De'Vondre Campbell. Atlanta produced a mere 28 sacks last season. LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa could be intriguing first-round options.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett would benefit from having a massive defensive tackle next to him to help gobble up blocks and keep offensive linemen from getting to MLB Deion Jones. The depth chart beyond Jarrett, Tyeler Davison and Deadrin Senat is severely lacking.

Center Alex Mack, 34, is in the final year of a five-year, $45 million deal. He might return at a reduced price in 2021, but a long-term replacement must be on the radar.

Tight end Losing Austin Hooper was a significant blow. Acquiring Hayden Hurst was a low-risk, high-reward bet, but he has 43 catches through his first 28 NFL games. Jaeden Graham had nine catches and one TD as a rookie out of Yale.

Left guard James Carpenter started 11 games last season and is under contract through 2022. He'll also be 32 next year when his cap number jumps to $5.25 million. Expect the Falcons to add a few interior offensive linemen through the draft.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY The Falcons haven't missed on many top picks, but they've had a number of good-not-great classes. The 2015 group looked like an all-timer by 2016, when Vic Beasley racked up 15.5 sacks and Tevin Coleman scored 11 TDs. But Coleman and Beasley are gone, leaving only star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The top three picks in 2016 -- Keanu Neal, Deion Jones and Austin Hooper -- all hit, but Neal and Jones have battled injuries, and Hooper is with the Cleveland Browns. Takk McKinley hasn't quite blossomed atop a disappointing 2017 class, and while Calvin Ridley hit in 2018, Isaiah Oliver has been benched. The 2019 group needs significant seasoning.

Best pick: DT Grady Jarrett, R5 2015 -- One of the more puzzling draft slides in recent memory, Jarrett steadily marched his way to stardom, reaching his first Pro Bowl in 2019. Worst pick: CB Jalen Collins, R2 2015 -- Pegged as a great fit in Dan Quinn's Cover-3 scheme, Collins lasted just two years due to suspension and ineffectiveness.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 379.7 (5th)

RUSHING: 85.1 (30th) PASSING: 294.6 (3rd)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 355.8 (20th) RUSHING: 110.9 (15th)

PASSING: 244.9 (22nd) --Field Level Media

