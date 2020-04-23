Left Menu
Giants DT Williams signs franchise tag

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 05:49 IST
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams signed his non-exclusive franchise tag on Wednesday, putting him under contract with the New York Giants for the 2020 season. However, his salary still might not be settled, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The pay rate for defensive tackles receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag is $16.13 million, while the pay rate for defensive ends in the same circumstance is $17.79 million, according to OverTheCap.com. Schefter tweeted that Williams believes he should be listed as a defensive end. The Giants' press release announcing Williams' signing listed the player as a defensive tackle.

The Giants gave Williams the tag on March 16, ahead of free agency. It was the first time they used a franchise tag since 2015, when they placed it on defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul. Williams, 25, was selected sixth overall in the 2015 draft by the New York Jets, for whom he played 4 1/2 seasons. The Giants acquired him on Oct. 29 in exchange for a 2020 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

A Pro Bowl performer in 2016, when he established career highs with seven sacks and two forced fumbles, Williams had just a half-sack and two tackles for loss last year in 15 games (12 starts) between the Jets and the Giants. In 79 career NFL games (75 starts), he has 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and 34 tackles for loss.

