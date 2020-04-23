Sachin Tendulkar will not celebrate birthday due to COVID-19 crisis

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who will turn 47 on Friday, will not celebrate his birthday due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. A source close to Tendulkar revealed cricketer's decision to ANI.

The whole country is currently dealing with the COVID-19 crisis which has claimed more than 600 deaths so far in India. In an attempt to contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3. Several sports personalities have come forward to contribute to PM-CARES Fund to help the country combat coronavirus. (ANI)

