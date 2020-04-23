Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Federer calls for ATP/WTA merger, Gaudenzi sees chance for unity

Roger Federer called on Wednesday for a merger between the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living. Woods, Mickelson, Brady, Manning confirmed for charity match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join American football quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a charity golf match next month, media company Turner Sports said on Wednesday. "The Match: Champions for Charity is coming soon exclusively on TNT. All proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief," Turner Sports said. Red Sox escape with minor penalties for sign-stealing

The Boston Red Sox will forfeit a second-round selection in this year's amateur draft, and a team video operator will be suspended for breaking video rules, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Wednesday. Manfred said an investigation had identified improper use of the video replay room by the team in 2018, but cleared then-manager Alex Cora, who was found to have been unaware of the matter. Report: HOF induction of Jeter, Walker could be delayed

Officials at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum are weighing whether to reschedule the enshrinement of Derek Jeter and Larry Walker amid the coronavirus pandemic. A decision is expected in early May, a Hall of Fame official told the New York Post. The ceremony is scheduled for July 26. Beckham joins All In Challenge

David Beckham, the former England soccer captain and now co-owner of Major League Soccer's Inter-Miami, is giving fans a chance to play a five-a-side charity match and raise funds to help feed those in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Beckham's offer is part of the "All In Challenge" in which athletes and celebrities come up with special fan experiences to raise money for selected charities. NHL: It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday the league is not in a race with other North American sports to resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could yet wipe out the rest of the season. Bettman, in an interview with Sportsnet's Ron MacLean posted on Facebook, said the NHL would not be taking any risks when they did decide on a return date given that the players have not even skated since mid-March. Draft's Mr Irrelevant guaranteed a week of fun if not an NFL contract

The 254th selection in this year's National Football League draft will be quickly forgotten by all except his family and friends, but the 255th pick will become an instant celebrity. The last selection, which this year belongs to the New York Giants, forever will be known as "Mr. Irrelevant," which is a touch ironic considering he will be feted at a celebration held in his honor and forever the answer to a sports trivia question. Advertisers flock to NFL draft with live sport wiped out

Demand for advertising space during the NFL draft broadcast has reached unprecedented levels due to the growing popularity of the event and a lack of other live sports opportunities, Disney Advertising Sales said this week. The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out most of the U.S. sports calendar, but the three-day draft will go forward in a "virtual" format, with players participating from home, and be broadcast on Disney-owned networks ABC and ESPN starting on Thursday. Gronkowski mulled comeback before Brady signed with Bucs

Rob Gronkowski was mulling a return to the NFL even before Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and would have considered returning to New England, the Pro Bowl tight end said Wednesday during his introductory virtual press conference. The Buccaneers sent a fourth-round pick (No. 139 overall) to the Patriots, who sent back a seventh-rounder (No. 241) in Tuesday's trade. Tennis will be one of last sports to return: Murray

Tennis will be one of the last sports to return to action after the world has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, former world number one Andy Murray said on Wednesday. The tennis season has been suspended since March and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, playing havoc with the schedule and depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

