Report: Bengals turned down Dolphins' offer for No. 1 pick

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:08 IST
Cincinnati is staying at No. 1. The Bengals reportedly declined several attempts by the Miami Dolphins to move up for the top overall pick in Thursday's draft and are locked into LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. ESPN reported Thursday the Bengals received multiple offers from the Dolphins.

The Dolphins own three first-round picks -- No. 5, 18 and 26 -- and 14 total choices in the draft. Miami is expected to draft a quarterback. Currently journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, 37, is the Dolphins' starting quarterback.

Burrow threw 60 touchdown passes last season, claiming the Heisman Trophy and leading LSU to the national championship. He's one of four quarterbacks with first-round grades from Field Level Media. Oregon's Justin Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa are projected as top-15 picks.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said he has gotten to know Tagovailoa and Herbert through the draft process. Miami is still likely to work the phones for a trade partner. The Washington Redskins own the No. 2 pick ahead of the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.

--Field Level Media

