Qualification for next Champions League should be 'on sporting merit': UEFA

Qualification for the next Champions League should be "on sporting merit" and domestic leagues should "explore all possible options" to finish seasons because of the coronavirus crisis, UEFA said on Thursday

"The ideal scenario, should the pandemic situation permit it, is to have the currently suspended domestic competitions completed enabling football clubs to qualify for UEFA club competitions on sporting merit in their original format," European football's governing body said in a statement released after a meeting of its Executive Committee.

