Steelers LB Dupree signs franchise tender

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:02 IST
Steelers LB Dupree signs franchise tender

Linebacker Bud Dupree signed his one-year franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Thursday. Dupree, a first-round pick in 2015 coming off of a career-best 11.5 sacks in 2019, will earn $15.8 million in 2020 under terms of the deal.

The Steelers don't have a pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, having dealt their selection -- 18th overall -- to the Miami Dolphins last October in exchange for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Dupree, 27, has until July 15 to sign a long-term deal with the Steelers.

