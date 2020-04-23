Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayor demands investigation into Liverpool-Atletico match

PTI | London | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:22 IST
Mayor demands investigation into Liverpool-Atletico match

One of the mayors for Liverpool has called for an investigation into why Liverpool's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid was allowed to go ahead in front of 52,000 supporters last month. Despite the game taking place after a plan was agreed to play La Liga matches behind closed doors, 3,000 visiting fans were allowed to travel from Spain and attend the match at Anfield on March 11.

Days later Spain was forced into a nationwide lockdown and mass gatherings, including all major sporting events, in Britain were cancelled. Madrid has been one of the European cities worst-hit by coronavirus and the Spanish capital's mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said it had been a "mistake" to play the game.

"If people have contracted coronavirus as a direct result of a sporting event that we believe shouldn't have taken place, well that is scandalous," Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region, told the BBC. "That needs to be investigated to find out whether some of those infections are due directly to the Atletico fans. There were coronavirus hot cities, and Madrid was one of those.

"They weren't allowed to congregate in their own country, but 3,000 of those fans came over to ours, and potentially may well have spread coronavirus. "So it does need looking at, and it does need the government to take some responsibility for not locking down sooner." The UK government has insisted it was following scientific advice when it allowed the match and other major events such as the Cheltenham horse racing festival to go ahead in the same week.

However, the British government's deputy chief scientific adviser, Angela McLean, said on Monday that infections in Liverpool due to the Atletico match was an "interesting hypothesis". Atletico won the game 3-2 after extra-time to knock out the defending champions 4-2 on aggregate and progress to the quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi govt sets up panel to frame security protocol for healthcare personnel

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday constituted a six-member committee to frame a security protocol for healthcare personnel dealing with COVID-19 cases in the wake of recent attacks on them. A government official told PTI that the ...

Unilever withdraws growth outlook, says India business impacted amid lockdown

Global FMCG major Unilever on Thursday said its growth in India has been hit by both slowing market and the coronavirus-forced lockdown that led to a halt in production and shipping activities for a number of days. The Anglo-Dutch firm has ...

Texas to allow abortions amid pandemic after court fight

Texas will allow abortions to resume following a legal battle over whether the Republican-governed state could enact a near-total ban on the procedure to preserve supplies of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.The...

EU leaders ask Commission to work out joint recovery financing

European Union leaders asked the executive Commission to urgently work out a plan for joint EU financing of the blocs economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Thursday.He said the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020