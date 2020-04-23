Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broadcaster Scully 'resting comfortably' after fall

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:28 IST
Broadcaster Scully 'resting comfortably' after fall

Legendary baseball broadcaster Vin Scully was hospitalized after falling at his home and is "resting comfortably," the Los Angeles Dodgers said Thursday. "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it," Scully said in a team statement posted on Twitter.

Scully, 92, began announcing Dodgers games in Brooklyn 70 years ago this week -- April 18, 1950 -- with Red Barber as his partner. Scully retired in 2016. He was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1982 with the Ford C. Frick Award and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi govt sets up panel to frame security protocol for healthcare personnel

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday constituted a six-member committee to frame a security protocol for healthcare personnel dealing with COVID-19 cases in the wake of recent attacks on them. A government official told PTI that the ...

Unilever withdraws growth outlook, says India business impacted amid lockdown

Global FMCG major Unilever on Thursday said its growth in India has been hit by both slowing market and the coronavirus-forced lockdown that led to a halt in production and shipping activities for a number of days. The Anglo-Dutch firm has ...

Texas to allow abortions amid pandemic after court fight

Texas will allow abortions to resume following a legal battle over whether the Republican-governed state could enact a near-total ban on the procedure to preserve supplies of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.The...

EU leaders ask Commission to work out joint recovery financing

European Union leaders asked the executive Commission to urgently work out a plan for joint EU financing of the blocs economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Thursday.He said the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020