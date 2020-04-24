Left Menu
Development News Edition

ESPN's McShay has coronavirus, won't work draft

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:41 IST
ESPN's McShay has coronavirus, won't work draft

ESPN's Todd McShay won't be part of the network's draft night coverage because he's recovering from the coronavirus, he tweeted Thursday. "For now, I just want to say I miss you all -- my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today."

McShay joined ESPN in 2006 as a college football and NFL Draft analyst and has sat alongside draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. on the network's coverage since 2011. "I also want to assure you I'll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders," McShay wrote. "You are truly our nation's heroes.

"In the meantime, I'll be watching and I hope you will be too. I also hope (ESPN anchorman Trey) Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep Kiper in line!" The draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with the first round and will continue Friday and Saturday. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and team executives are taking part in the virtual draft from their homes because of stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 49,000, averaging 2,000 lives lost a day -Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 49,000 on Thursday as the number of lives lost in April rises by an average of 2,000 a day, according to a Reuters tally. At that rate, U.S. deaths will reach 50,000 no later than Friday.The total number of U....

Lawyers for ousted U.S. health official say he will file whistleblower's complaint

Lawyers for Rick Bright, the ousted director of a U.S. agency responsible for the development of drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic, said on Thursday he will file a whistleblowers complaint with two government offices over his reassign...

Dubai opens restaurants and cafes, resumes public transportation

Dubai on Thursday allowed cafes and restaurants to resume business, and shopping malls to be opened partially from 12 p.m until 10 p.m, but with a maximum capacity of 30, Dubais media office announced in a statement.The statement added that...

WTO report says 80 countries limiting exports of face masks, other goods

Eighty countries and customs territories have banned or limited the export of face masks, protective gear, gloves and other goods to mitigate shortages since the coronavirus outbreak began, the World Trade Organization reported on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020