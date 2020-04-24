Broncos waive punters Wadman, Daniel

The Denver Broncos waived punters Colby Wadman and Trevor Daniel on Thursday. The moves had been expected, as the team added former Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin in free agency last month.

Wadman, 25, appeared in 28 games for the Broncos over the past two seasons, punting 143 times for 6,369 yards (44.5-yard average). Wadman's 39.4-yard net average in 2019 was tied for 28th in the NFL. Daniel, 25, joined the Broncos on a futures contract at the end of the 2019 regular season, after being released by the Houston Texans in September. He had appeared in two games for Houston, punting 11 times for 479 yards (43.5-yard average) with a net average of 40.9.

Daniel also spent the 2018 season with Houston, appearing in all 16 games. The Broncos currently have 77 players on their roster and 10 picks in the draft, which starts Thursday. General manager John Elway told reporters this week he expects the team to sign fewer undrafted free agents than normal, likely between seven and 10.

