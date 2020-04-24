Left Menu
FACTBOX-NFL-First overall draft pick Joe Burrow

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 06:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 06:12 IST
Factbox on Joe Burrow, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday. BORN: Dec. 10, 1996 (age 23)

BACKGROUND * Son of former NFLer and longtime college coach Jim Burrow.

* Burrow's dad, along with his two older brothers – Jamie and Dan – all played football at the University of Nebraska. CAREER TO DATE

* Began college career in 2015 as a backup quarterback at Ohio State University, where saw limited time over 10 games despite being on the Buckeyes' roster for three years. * After failing to secure the starting role at Ohio State, he announced his intention to transfer and spend his final two years of eligibility elsewhere.

* Transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU) in 2018 and in his first year, without a full offseason to get to know his new teammates, threw for 2,894 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. * In 2019 had one of the best seasons in college football history as he led the country in passing yards (5,671), total offense (6,039 yards), completion percentage (76.3) and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes as the Tigers went 15-0.

* Threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in the College Football Playoff championship game in mid-January as Louisiana State ended Clemson's 29-game win streak and captured the school's first national title since 2007. * Was awarded the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate football player last December in record-setting fashion, as he won by the largest margin in history and also earned the highest share of possible points available.

