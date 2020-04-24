Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambhir performs last rites of domestic help after lockdown prevents body from reaching family

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:28 IST
Gambhir performs last rites of domestic help after lockdown prevents body from reaching family

India's World Cup-winning former opener Gautam Gambhir performed the last rites of his deceased domestic help after her mortal remains could not be sent to her home in Odisha due to the coronavirus-forced national lockdown. Gambhir, also a Lok Sabha from the BJP, posted a tribute on his Twitter page for his employee Saraswati Patra, who was working at his residence for the past six years.

"Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty," he tweeted. "Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. Only way to create a better society. That's my idea of India! Om Shanti," said the 38-year-old Gambhir, who played 58 Tests for India between 2004 and 2016. Media reports in Odisha said the 49-year-old Patra hailed from a village in Jajpur district.

She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital a few days ago and was battling diabetes and high blood pressure for a long period. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment on April 21. Union Minister of Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated Gambhir. "Taking care of Saraswati throughout the course of her illness, he also ensured her dignity in death by performing her last rites himself since her mortal remains could not be sent to her family back home in Odisha," Pradhan, who also belongs to Odisha, tweeted.

"His act of compassion will enliven the faith in humanity for millions of poor, who are working far from their home for livelihood and will garner respect from all folds of the society." PTI PDS PM PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-NFL-No real problems in virtual draft, but no real surprises either

There were no glitches or cyber attacks during the first round of the virtual NFL Draft on Thursday, but neither was there much of the raw emotion or energy that usually lights up the leagues biggest offseason bash.While the draft went off ...

Hungary to scrap curfew, refocus anti-coronavirus defense -PM

Hungary plans to replace the current lockdown that imposes a blanket curfew over the population with a more fine-tuned version from early May, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.Orban said the new rules will focus on the...

Mumbai: NGO provides vanity vans for cops on lockdown duty

After health workers, Mumbais police personnel are the most overworked lot, as they have been manning the citys streets round the clock ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed last month. Taking into consideration the problems faced by...

Pak's coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79% cases locally transmitted

About 79 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Pakistan are now locally transmitted, health authorities said on Friday as the number of people affected by the deadly virus rose to over 11,000. According to the Ministry of National Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020