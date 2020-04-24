De Villiers picks 119-run knock at Wankhede as his favourite against India

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers on Friday picked his 119-run knock as his favourite innings against India. The former Proteas batter picked his favourite innings against India during an Instagram Live session with India skipper Virat Kohli.

"It was a good series, it was 2-2 heading into the final match at Wankhede, we were highly motivated and it was after the 2015 World Cup, I wanted to do well as the skipper, we had a senior group," de Villiers told Kohli during the Instagram Live session. "We played better cricket in the series, the odds were against us in the final game as we were batting first, if we would have scored 350, you would have won the match, so registering 400 was important," he added.

During the Instagram chat, Virat Kohli also picked the Mumbai's knock of de Villiers as the batter's best innings against India. In the 2015 match against India at the Wankhede Stadium, the five-match series between both sides was tied at 2-2.

Batting first, South Africa piled on the misery on the Indian bowlers and the side went on to score 438/4 in the allotted fifty overs. De Villiers played an innings of 119 runs from just 61 balls to take South Africa to a comfortable position.

Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis also scored centuries and this enabled South Africa to win the match by 214 runs. Kohli has played 177 matches for RCB so far and has managed to score 5,412 runs in the tournament.

He also picked up the Orange Cap in 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries. On the other hand, de Villiers has played 126 matches for RCB and has registered 3,724 runs for the franchise.

Kohli and de Villiers have formed a lethal partnership over the years and the duo are the pillars of the RCB side. However, RCB is yet to win an IPL trophy. (ANI)