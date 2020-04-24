Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli, de Villiers pick India-South Africa combined ODI XI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers on Friday picked India-South Africa combined ODI XI of their playing days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:29 IST
Kohli, de Villiers pick India-South Africa combined ODI XI
Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli (Photo/Virat Kohli Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers on Friday picked India-South Africa combined ODI XI of their playing days. In an Instagram Live session, both the players picked each other in the side and jointly selected the rest of the players in the team.

The duo chose current India opener Rohit Sharma alongside former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar for the opening pair. While Kohli and de Villiers come in as number three and four respectively. All-rounders Jacques Kallis and Yuvraj Singh also get featured in the all-time greatest side. Kallis was regarded as one of the best all-rounders of the game with pace bowling capabilities. On the other hand, Yuvraj is an aggressive batsman with a left-arm spinning option.Yuvraj was part of the Indian side which won the World Cup in 2011 and was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament.

The RCB batsmen picked MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper and skipper of the side. In the bowling attack, Yuzvendra Chahal was included as a front lines spinner while Jasprit Bumrah, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada were picked as pacers. India-South Africa combined ODI XI: Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada.

The duo picked Gary Kirsten as the coach of the team who guided India to its second World Cup title in 2011. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Morne Morkel were picked in the team but did not get a chance in the playing XI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

People violate social distancing norms in Delhi's Shastri Park area

A large number of people violated the social distancing norms by flocking to the Shastri Park area in North East Delhi amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Even though people were violating the social distancing norms, some of the people ...

Trump urged to suspend H1B and other foreign workers visa

A US lawmaker has urged President Donald Trump to suspend the foreign workers programme, including H-1B, as more than 26 million Americans have lost their job because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to Trump, Congressman Paul Gosar...

Coronavirus cases cross 2,500 in Delhi; Kejriwal says plasma therapy yielding encouraging results

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 2,500 mark on Friday, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients has yielded very encouraging initial results, giving a ray ...

Up to one in 10 residents of Moscow may have had coronavirus infections - laboratory

Tests in the wider Moscow region to see if people are carrying coronavirus antibodies suggest that as many as one in 10 residents may have been infected, a government project said on Friday.The results, disclosed to Reuters by Moscows Inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020