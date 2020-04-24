Left Menu
NBC to air virtual Kentucky Derby on May 2

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:34 IST
Horse racing fans who have debated whether Secretariat would have beaten Sir Barton, if Assault was faster than Affirmed, will get an answer of sorts soon. NBC will televise the virtual Kentucky Derby on May 2, which will pit the 13 Triple Crown-winning horses in a computer-simulated race that's been billed as "The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown."

Data algorithms, including handicapping information about each horse, will be used. The 146th running of the Derby was scheduled for that day but has been moved to Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at Churchill Downs are throwing an at-home "Derby party" with hopes of raising $2 million to contribute to COVID-19 relief. People throwing home parties can tap into online resources that include directions for making Kentucky Derby cocktails and dressing for the event. Starting Thursday, fans also can go to KentuckyDerby.com to choose their winning horse for the virtual race and make their contributions to the fundraiser.

"The anticipation of which Triple Crown winner will emerge as the ultimate champion is thrilling," said Bill Carstanjen, the CEO of Churchill Downs Inc., said in a news release. "Most importantly, we are proud to use this platform as a force for good by raising money for these worthy COVID-19 emergency initiatives. We urge fans to join us by donating and celebrating with us from home." NBC will air the festivities from 3 to 6 p.m. ET and also will show the 2015 Kentucky Derby win that launched American Pharoah's successful bid for the Triple Crown.

Other Triple Crown winners: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977), Affirmed (1978) and Justify (2018). --Field Level Media

