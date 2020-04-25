Left Menu
Wild flamethrower, 'Bull Durham' inspiration Dalkowski dead at 80

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 03:39 IST
Steve Dalkowski, a famous flamethrower who never reached the major leagues, has died. He was 80. The Hartford Courant reported Friday that Dalkowski succumbed to the coronavirus on Sunday in his hometown of New Britain, Conn.

His sister, Patty Cain, told the Courant that Dalkowski tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Dalkowski was a mythical type figure due to his potent but wild left throwing arm. Hall of Famer Ted Williams once referred to Dalkowski as "the fastest pitcher in baseball history."

Hall of Famer pitchers Tom Seaver and Gaylord Perry also said Dalkowski was the fastest they saw with Perry terming Dalkowski as the "fastest, wildest pitcher who ever lived." But Dalkowski was never able to harness his control and spent nine seasons (1957-65) in the minors without reaching the majors. He went 46-80 with a 5.28 ERA, 1,324 strikeouts, 1,236 walks and 145 wild pitches in 956 innings and only 15 of his 236 appearances came at the Triple-A level.

In 1960 with Stockton of the California League, Dalkowski struck out 262 and walked 262 in just 170 innings. Dalkowski was close to landing a roster spot with the Baltimore Orioles in 1963 but he felt a pop in his throwing elbow during a spring-training game against the New York Yankees. Two years later, his career was over.

After his playing career, he battled alcoholism. Cain told the Courant that Dalkowski was battling numerous health problems and was confined to a wheelchair in recent years. Dalkowski was the inspiration for the character Nuke Laloosh in the popular movie Bull Durham (1988).

--Field Level Media

