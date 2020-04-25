World Archery's Lockdown Knockout tournament to be live-streamed

Left Menu
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, World Archery has decided to live-stream the Lockdown Knockout tournament.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 25-04-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 08:21 IST
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, World Archery has decided to live-stream the Lockdown Knockout tournament. The first remote archery competition which will be live-streamed on the federation's digital channels will witness eight compound archers (four men and four women) locking horns in the showpiece event.

"Matches will be filmed with mobile phones and a live broadcast produced from a remote location. Coverage will be available live on World Archery's YouTube and Facebook platforms, with highlights available to linear television channels," World Archery said in an official statement. "Only archers who can safely shoot in socially distanced settings and in accordance with local health guidance will participate," it added.

The mega event will kick off on May 1. The quarter-finals will be held from May 9 to May 12. The semi-finals matches will be played on May 14 and May 15 while the final will be played on May 17. The apex body had already suspended its international competition calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

