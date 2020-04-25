2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 trade tracker

A rundown of all trades completed Friday during the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft: Second round

--Indianapolis Colts receive 41st pick and select Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Cleveland Browns to receive 44th (LSU S Grant Delpit) and 160th (fifth round) picks

--Seattle Seahawks receive 48th pick and select Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor New York Jets to receive 59th (Baylor WR Denzel Mims) and 101st (third round) picks

--New England Patriots receive 60th (Michigan LB Josh Uche) and 129th (fourth round) picks Baltimore Ravens to receive 71st (Texas A&M DL Justin Madubuike) and 98th (Ohio State LB Malik Harrison) picks

--Carolina Panthers receive 64th pick (Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn) Seattle Seahawks receive 69th (LSU OG Damien Lewis) and 148th (fifth round) picks

Third round --New Orleans Saints receive 74th (Wisconsin LB Zack Baun) and 244th (seventh round) picks

Cleveland Browns receive 88th pick (Missouri DT Jordan Elliott) and 2021 third-round pick --Detroit Lions receive 75th (Ohio State OG Jonah Jackson) and 197th (sixth round) picks

Indianapolis Colts receive 85th (Utah S Julian Blackmon) and 149th (fifth round) and 182nd (sixth round) picks --New England Patriots receive 91st (UCLA TE Devin Asiasi) and 159th (fifth round) picks

Las Vegas Raiders receive 100th (Clemson LB Tanner Muse), 139th (fourth round) and 172nd (fifth round) picks --New England Patriots receive 101st pick (Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene)

New York Jets receive 120th and 129th (fourth round) picks and 2021 sixth-round pick --New Orleans Saints receive 105th pick (Dayton TE Adam Trautman)

Minnesota Vikings receive 130th (fourth round), 169th (fifth round), 203rd (sixth round) and 244th (seventh round) picks