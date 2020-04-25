Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket should resume only when COVID-19 is completely eradicated, feels Yuvraj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:54 IST
Cricket should resume only when COVID-19 is completely eradicated, feels Yuvraj
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh Image Credit: ANI

Former India star Yuvraj Singh wants cricket to resume only when the world becomes COVD-19 free as players' health and safety should be paramount for the custodians of the game. Like other sports, international and domestic cricket has been disrupted leading the national boards to contemplate resuming the game in empty stadiums, without fans.

"My personal opinion is that first, we need to defend our countries, the world from coronavirus," Yuvraj said at 'The Doosra' podcast on BBC. "It needs to be completely eradicated or come down 90-95 percent because if it keeps on increasing the players will be afraid to come out to the path, go to the field, go to the dressing rooms, or changing rooms," he added.

The 2011 World Cup hero feels a player already has to deal with intense pressure while on the field and the thinking about the virus will draw the attention away from focussing on the game. "Already as a player, when you are representing your country, club, you are under a lot of pressure. You don't want the fear of coronavirus around you while playing." "Like when you are putting on your gloves, you are sweating.. you are batting and you want to eat a banana but some other guy is holding the banana and you 'I think I don't want to eat that banana'," Yuvraj said.

"You don't want those questions in your head while playing. You need to concentrate on the ball etc. That's my opinion. The world can feel free to discuss that," he added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Stop issuing defamatory statements, Velumani tells Stalin

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Saturday asked DMK chief M K Stalin to stop spreading canards by linking him to the arrest of a news portal owner in the city. When entire world was taking allout efforts to comba...

Union Minister Naqvi extends wishes on Ramzan, says time to pray for everyone's safety

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended wishes to people as the holy month of Ramzan commenced on Saturday. Ramzan is the time to offer prayers and seek blessings. It is also the time to pray for the safety of peopl...

Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has announced its integration with Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music on their Samsung Smart TV.The subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad...

Journalist among 15 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka, total infections at 489

A journalist is among the 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 489, the state government said on Saturday. Fifteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon......
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020