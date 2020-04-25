Excellent performances in 2019 keeping us motivated during this period, says women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur

Indian women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur said that the excellent performances by the team in 2019 have kept it motivated to continue working hard and believe in a better tomorrow during this nationwide lockdown period due to coronavirus pandemic. It has been a difficult time for everyone and the women's team is finding ways to maintain fitness and stay in touch with their sport as much as possible.

"There's no doubt that it's been difficult for everyone across the globe, but we have to stay positive and continue moving forward. All of us here at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru are working very hard on our fitness and stickwork drills in our rooms. I think the kind of performances we produced in 2019, especially at the FIH Women's Series Finals and FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, have really helped us to stay motivated and continue putting in the hard yards in whatever way we can," said the 25-year-old. The forward added that the team players have also got a chance to focus on their hobbies and catch up on a few shows on Netflix.

"We are utilising our time to pursue our hobbies as well. Usually, we don't have a lot of time and therefore I am really enjoying drawing, coloring and catching up on a few shows on Netflix. I am in constant touch with my family as well and ensuring that they are taking the necessary precautions. I miss them a lot, but staying here in Bengaluru has helped me keep busy. I guess if all of us can maintain a fixed routine, we can definitely stay positive and hope for the best," said Navjot who hails from Haryana. Speaking about the fun fitness challenge initiative by the Indian women's team to raise funds to feed the people whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Navjot said the entire team is overwhelmed by the response the initiative has got. The team has crowdfunded over Rs 15 lakh since April 17 and will continue to raise funds till May 3 when the nationwide lockdown is slated to end.

"The response to the fun fitness challenge initiative has been absolutely amazing. We have to fight this battle together and it's great to see people around the country accepting our challenges and donating funds. People coming together from all walks of life to help the underprivileged during this difficult time raises all our hopes. We just have to take each day as it comes and one day we will be victorious," said Navjot. The proceeds from the fund will be donated to the Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation and will be used to provide basic necessities for patients hosted at various locations, migrant workers and slum dwellers. Apart from food/ dry ration, the funds will also be used to provide sanitary kits that will include soaps and hand sanitisers. (ANI)