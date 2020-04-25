Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambhir, Akram had big influence on me in my early years at KKR: Kuldeep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:04 IST
Gambhir, Akram had big influence on me in my early years at KKR: Kuldeep

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav says former opener Gautam Gambhir and legendary pacer Wasim Akram had a "big influence" on his career in his early years at Kolkata Knight Riders. Kuldeep said that Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, gave him confidence by assuring him of a place in the team.

"Gauti bhai had a huge influence on me from the start of my stint at KKR. He always spoke to me a lot. Not only during the time he was at KKR, but even after that, over these last two years," Kuldeep was quoted as saying by the franchise's website. "He always kept me motivated. When you get that kind of confidence from your captain, it becomes a huge plus point for any player. It helps you remain confident, and that translates into good performances." The chinaman bowler said former Pakistan captain Akram helped him more with the mental aspect of the game.

"Wasim sir used to like me a lot too. He didn't speak much about bowling, but he prepared me a lot in terms of mentally taking on the game. He prepared me to take on different situations in different ways, and taught me how to react when batsmen put you under pressure," said Kuldeep. "When he was at KKR, I used to sit with him and pick his brain a lot. I used to sit next to him in the dugout during matches and ask questions about real-time situations." Kuldeep said he used to ask Akram what he would have done in certain situations.

"He would test me by asking me what my approach would have been. "So apart from Gauti bhai, he was someone who had a big influence on me during those early years. He also has a very good sense of humour, so it was great having him around," said Kuldeep.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally 990

With seven new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Telanganas tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 990, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana. The tally includes 658 patients who are active coronavirus ca...

ICICI Pru Life Q4 net profit slips 31% to Rs 179.5 crore

Private sector ICICI Prudential Life on Saturday said a staggering Rs 18,898 crore loss on its investments and a robust growth in the cash-burning protection policy sales have led to an over 31 percent dip in net income for the March quarte...

811 new coronavirus cases in Maha, highest one-day increase

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new coronavirus patients -- the highest single day increase -- which took the total number of cases in the state to 7,628. The death toll also increased to 323 with 22 COVID-19 patients dying in the sta...

MHA relaxation orders not applicable for Pune: police

The orders issued by the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs MHA for relaxation of lockdown willnot be applicable for Pune city, Joint Commissioner of PoliceRavindra Shisve said on SaturdayThe MHA had clarified that relaxation orders were notappl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020