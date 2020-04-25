Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Texans' O'Brien says draft walk-off was in fun

Houston Texans head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien de-emphasized the moment Friday during the third round of the NFL draft when the television broadcast showed him walking away from his computer, apparently in anger. With the Texans on the clock for the 90th overall pick, O'Brien was seen throwing his hands up and having a lively conversation with someone online. He then walked past his son, who was seated next to him, and exited from camera range. First night of draft breaks records for TV viewership, league says

Television viewership for the first round of the NFL Draft broke records, the league said on Friday, with an average of more than 15.6 million tuning in for one of the rare few live sports events left on a professional calendar otherwise frozen during the coronavirus pandemic. Viewership was up 37% over the previous year as Louisiana State University's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow went first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, as expected. Higgins ready to 'tear it up' with Burrow in Cincinnati

One night after selecting LSU's Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals wasted no time finding him a target by nabbing Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick of the second round on Friday. Higgins, who grew up rooting for the Bengals, had 1,167 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season and is already familiar with Burrow's game, having faced his now team mate in last year's national championship game. On this day: Born April 26, 1918 - Fanny Blankers-Koen, Dutch athlete

Fanny Blankers-Koen was bemused by her success and never comfortable with adulation, but the Dutch sprinter, nicknamed the Flying Housewife, was the first post-World War Two sporting superstar after winning four golds at the 1948 Olympics. She might have won more at the Games in London but was restricted to just three individual events plus a relay, even though she had held the world record, at one time or another, in six different disciplines. 2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 3

Four quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but 74 picks went by on Friday night with only Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (No. 53 overall to Philadelphia) joining the group. The top 10 prospects available entering Day 3 of the NFL draft, per Field Level Media's pre-draft ratings. Bucs draft son of former Brady foe

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick Antoine Winfield Jr. doesn't have to go far to get a scouting report on his new teammate, Tom Brady. He can ask his father, Antoine Winfield, who intercepted a Brady pass 19 years ago. Tricky' for Barty to maintain training intensity in shutdown

Ash Barty is finding it tricky to maintain high intensity in training during the shutdown but the women's world number one is hoping she will be back to her usual self with the flick of a switch when tennis resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other sports around the world, professional tennis screeched to a halt in early March as the virus spread quickly around the world. It will not restart until at least mid-July. Esports: Guenther wins Formula E 'Race at Home' opener

BMW i Andretti driver Maximilian Guenther won the first round of the Formula E "Race at Home Challenge" around a virtual Hong Kong circuit on Saturday as the all-electric series gave motorsport-starved fans some esports action. It was the 22-year-old German's second successive virtual victory after he won a test race around the Monaco street layout a week earlier. 2020 NFL Draft: Run on SEC talent, WRs highlights Day 2

Wide receivers and Southeastern Conference talent dominated the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday. Teams continued to dip into a deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the second round by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. Motorcycling: Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue racing next year, when he will be 42, but will likely have to commit before he can see how competitive he is this season. A string of MotoGP races have been postponed until the end of June at the earliest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more likely to follow due to bans on large gatherings and sporting events.