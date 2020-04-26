Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Eagles acquire WR Goodwin from 49ers

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 01:16 IST
Reports: Eagles acquire WR Goodwin from 49ers
Goodwin, 29, spent the past three seasons with the 49ers, catching 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns in 36 games. Image Credit: Flickr

The San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Multiple outlets reported that the teams swapped sixth-round picks in the deal, with the 49ers receiving the No. 190 overall selection and the Eagles acquiring the No. 210 pick.

Goodwin, 29, spent the past three seasons with the 49ers, catching 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns in 36 games. Most of that production came in his first season in San Francisco in 2017 with 56 catches for 962 yards. Goodwin missed five games in 2018 and sat out seven games in 2019 with knee and foot injuries.

Originally a third-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, Goodwin has 140 career receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in 75 games (40 starts) with the Bills and 49ers. Goodwin signed a three-year, $19.25 million extension in March 2018. He is due to earn a base salary of $3.95 million in 2020, per Spotrac.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jamia VC greets students, teachers on Ramzan

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Saturday extended Ramzan greetings to students and teachers of the university and urged them to reach out to those in need. Ramzan has added significance this year because the entire huma...

49ers' Staley retires: 'I have given my all to the game'

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement on Saturday after 13 seasons with the team, saying my body is telling me it is time. Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my lim...

Attackers lob explosive at Lebanon bank amid currency crisis

Unknown assailants lobbed an explosive device at a private bank branch in southern Lebanon on Saturday, damaging its facade and roof, the countrys state news agency reported. The assault on a branch of Fransabank in the southern city of Sid...

Raj HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020