Reports: Eagles acquire WR Goodwin from 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Multiple outlets reported that the teams swapped sixth-round picks in the deal, with the 49ers receiving the No. 190 overall selection and the Eagles acquiring the No. 210 pick.

Goodwin, 29, spent the past three seasons with the 49ers, catching 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns in 36 games. Most of that production came in his first season in San Francisco in 2017 with 56 catches for 962 yards. Goodwin missed five games in 2018 and sat out seven games in 2019 with knee and foot injuries.

Originally a third-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, Goodwin has 140 career receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in 75 games (40 starts) with the Bills and 49ers. Goodwin signed a three-year, $19.25 million extension in March 2018. He is due to earn a base salary of $3.95 million in 2020, per Spotrac.

