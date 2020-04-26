Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Texans' O'Brien says draft walk-off was in fun

Houston Texans head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien de-emphasized the moment Friday during the third round of the NFL draft when the television broadcast showed him walking away from his computer, apparently in anger. With the Texans on the clock for the 90th overall pick, O'Brien was seen throwing his hands up and having a lively conversation with someone online. He then walked past his son, who was seated next to him, and exited from camera range. Smooth sailing in virtual draft as LSU talent steals the show

The final rounds of the NFL Draft capped a smooth and generally glitch-free affair on Saturday, as the league pivoted to a virtual format for the first time ever due to the coronavirus outbreak, with coaches and prospects staying out of the spotlight and behind closed doors. The widely heralded first pick Joe Burrow, a quarterback, led a charge of 14 selections out of Louisiana State University, tying Ohio State's 2004 record for the most players in a single draft class, as teams scrambled for a piece of the college championship-winning squad. On this day: Born April 26, 1918 - Fanny Blankers-Koen, Dutch athlete

Fanny Blankers-Koen was bemused by her success and never comfortable with adulation, but the Dutch sprinter, nicknamed the Flying Housewife, was the first post-World War Two sporting superstar after winning four golds at the 1948 Olympics. She might have won more at the Games in London but was restricted to just three individual events plus a relay, even though she had held the world record, at one time or another, in six different disciplines. Panthers draft XFL safety Robinson

Kenny Robinson is going from the XFL to the Carolina Panthers, via the NFL draft. The Panthers took Robinson, a safety who played earlier this spring with the St. Louis BattleHawks before the XFL shut down, in the fifth round with the No. 152 overall pick. He was ineligible to be signed as a free agent. Tampa mayor offers apology to Brady after 'G.O.A.T.' sighting in closed park

NFL quarterback Tom Brady's relationship with new hometown Tampa is back on track, after the city's mayor offered a cheerful apology to the six-time Super Bowl winner over an incident that saw him ejected from a local park that was closed under coronavirus precautions. Brady, who signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a successful two-decade tenure with the New England Patriots, was spotted working out in the park by a recreation worker and was asked to leave, Mayor Jane Castor confirmed this week. 2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 3

Four quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but 74 picks went by on Friday night with only Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (No. 53 overall to Philadelphia) joining the group. The top 10 prospects available entering Day 3 of the NFL draft, per Field Level Media's pre-draft ratings. Eagles acquire wide receiver Goodwin from 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles during Saturday's NFL draft. The teams also swapped sixth-round picks, with the 49ers taking Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner with the 190th overall selection. The Eagles elected to add Auburn offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho with the 210th overall pick. Tricky' for Barty to maintain training intensity in shutdown

Ash Barty is finding it tricky to maintain high intensity in training during the shutdown but the women's world number one is hoping she will be back to her usual self with the flick of a switch when tennis resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other sports around the world, professional tennis screeched to a halt in early March as the virus spread quickly around the world. It will not restart until at least mid-July. New Pats draft pick Rohrwasser says he regrets tattoo

New England Patriots' NFL Draft selection Justin Rohrwasser said on Saturday he plans to cover up a tattoo resembling a right-wing militia group's symbol. While fifth-round draft selections rarely attract widespread attention, images of the tattoo on the kicker's forearm were met with criticism from NFL fans and the Marshall University prospect said he regretted it. Motorcycling: Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue racing next year, when he will be 42, but will likely have to commit before he can see how competitive he is this season. A string of MotoGP races have been postponed until the end of June at the earliest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more likely to follow due to bans on large gatherings and sporting events.