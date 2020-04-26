Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Draft review

Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Draft reviewReuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 06:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 06:02 IST
Washington Redskins 1 (2). Chase Young, DE
6-5, 264, Ohio State 3 (66). Antonio Gibson, RB/WR
6-0, 228, Memphis 4 (108). Saahdiq Charles, OT
6-4, 321, LSU 4 (142). Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR
6-4, 223, Liberty 5 (156). Keith Ismael, OL
6-3, 309, San Diego State 5 (162). Khaleke Hudson, LB
5-11, 224, Michigan 7 (216). Kamren Curl, S
6-1, 206, Arkansas 7 (229). James Smith-Williams, DE
6-4, 265, NC State Grade: B-
Washington could have invested more at cornerback or linebacker, and having no second-rounder (used to trade up for Montez Sweat last year) hurt. But overall, the Redskins filled several needs with value. Young was an easy pick, and Gibson and Gandy-Golden provide more weapons. Charles has character concerns but could replace Trent Williams, who netted Ismael and a 2021 third-rounder in a trade with San Francisco. Best pick
You could argue the Redskins should have considered Tua Tagovailoa or a trade package, but taking Young was a no-brainer. He's not quite as polished as former Buckeyes pass rushers Joey and Nick Bosa, but he's a better athlete and should terrorize QBs from Day 1. Upside pick
Gibson is one of the draft's most unique athletes, sporting the build of a running back with the speed (4.39 40-yard dash) of a wideout. He's a yards-after-catch maestro, scoring 14 touchdowns on 77 career touches (one every 5.5 touches), and can be used all over the field. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media
