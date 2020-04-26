Vikings select record 15 players in seven-round draft

The Minnesota Vikings set an NFL record on Saturday by selecting 15 players over the course of a seven-round draft. The Vikings capped their busy three-day stretch with a four-player seventh round to set the record for one draft class. The previous record of a 14-player draft class was shared by the Miami Dolphins (1997) and Cleveland Browns (2016).

Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes was the Vikings' first seventh-round pick at No. 225 overall. The team then tabbed Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley at No. 244. Minnesota followed that up by selecting Mississippi State hybrid safety/linebacker Brian Cole II with the 249th overall pick. Washburn offensive guard Kyle Hinton came four slots later to set the record.

Nine of the Vikings' 15 selections were used on defensive players. The Vikings also added to their plate for the 2021 NFL Draft. They traded down on two occasions Saturday to add a fourth- and fifth-round pick in 2021 and also have an additional fourth-round selection next year from the Stefon Diggs trade with Buffalo.

--Field Level Media