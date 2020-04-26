Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikings select record 15 players in seven-round draft

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 06:08 IST
Vikings select record 15 players in seven-round draft

The Minnesota Vikings set an NFL record on Saturday by selecting 15 players over the course of a seven-round draft. The Vikings capped their busy three-day stretch with a four-player seventh round to set the record for one draft class. The previous record of a 14-player draft class was shared by the Miami Dolphins (1997) and Cleveland Browns (2016).

Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes was the Vikings' first seventh-round pick at No. 225 overall. The team then tabbed Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley at No. 244. Minnesota followed that up by selecting Mississippi State hybrid safety/linebacker Brian Cole II with the 249th overall pick. Washburn offensive guard Kyle Hinton came four slots later to set the record.

Nine of the Vikings' 15 selections were used on defensive players. The Vikings also added to their plate for the 2021 NFL Draft. They traded down on two occasions Saturday to add a fourth- and fifth-round pick in 2021 and also have an additional fourth-round selection next year from the Stefon Diggs trade with Buffalo.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

1 27. Jordyn Brooks, LB 6-0, 240, Texas Tech2 48. Darrell Taylor, DE 6-4, 267, Tennessee3 69. Damien Lewis 6-2, 327, LSU4 133. Colby Parkinson, TE 6-7, 252, Stanford4 144. DeeJay Dallas, RB 6-2, 230, Miami Fla.5 148. Alton Robinson, DE 6-3,...

NBA-Some practice facilities could be opened by Friday - report

Some NBA practice facilities could re-open as early as Friday, ESPN reports, but that does not mean any resumption of the suspended season is imminent. The NBA was the first major professional American sports league to halt its season due t...

'Out of 61,266 COVID-19 tests conducted in Andhra, 1.66 pc came out positive'

Special Chief Secretary Medical and Health KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday said that 1.66 per cent samples have tested positive out of the 61,266 tests conducted for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing media here, Reddy said, The positive r...

Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening

Many Americans flocked to beaches on Saturday as one Florida county expanded access and California experienced a heat wave, even as new coronavirus cases hit a record high in the United States the day before and deaths topped 200,000 worldw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020