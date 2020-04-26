Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arizona Cardinals draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 07:21 IST
Arizona Cardinals draft review

Arizona Cardinals 1 (8). Isaiah Simmons, LB/S

6-4, 238, Clemson 3 (72). Josh Jones, OT

6-5, 319, Houston 4 (114). Leki Fotu, DT

6-5, 330, Utah 4 (131). Rashard Lawrence, DT

6-2, 308, LSU 6 (202). Evan Weaver, LB

6-2, 237, Cal 7 (222). Eno Benjamin, RB

5-9, 207, Arizona State Grade: A

It's hard to do blend value and need much better. The Cardinals got a top-five player and unique defensive weapon in Simmons, then nabbed a borderline first-round talent in Jones at a need position. A depleted run defense improved instantly in the fourth with Fotu and Lawrence. Benjamin was a borderline top-150 prospect. Add in DeAndre Hopkins (acquired for a second-rounder), and this was a smashing success. The only quibbles: Interior offensive line and tight end weren't addressed. Best pick

Once pegged as a possible mid-first-round pick, Jones slid all the way into Round 3, and the Cardinals took advantage. If veteran Marcus Gilbert is healthy, Jones won't have to play right away, but he could be the long-term answer at right tackle.. Upside pick

Outside of Joe Burrow and Chase Young, Simmons might have the most upside of any player in the draft, with rare athleticism and ability to play three or four positions. If he's used properly and develops as a run defender, he could be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate before long. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

1 27. Jordyn Brooks, LB 6-0, 240, Texas Tech2 48. Darrell Taylor, DE 6-4, 267, Tennessee3 69. Damien Lewis 6-2, 327, LSU4 133. Colby Parkinson, TE 6-7, 252, Stanford4 144. DeeJay Dallas, RB 6-2, 230, Miami Fla.5 148. Alton Robinson, DE 6-3,...

NBA-Some practice facilities could be opened by Friday - report

Some NBA practice facilities could re-open as early as Friday, ESPN reports, but that does not mean any resumption of the suspended season is imminent. The NBA was the first major professional American sports league to halt its season due t...

'Out of 61,266 COVID-19 tests conducted in Andhra, 1.66 pc came out positive'

Special Chief Secretary Medical and Health KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday said that 1.66 per cent samples have tested positive out of the 61,266 tests conducted for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing media here, Reddy said, The positive r...

Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening

Many Americans flocked to beaches on Saturday as one Florida county expanded access and California experienced a heat wave, even as new coronavirus cases hit a record high in the United States the day before and deaths topped 200,000 worldw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020