Arizona Cardinals draft review

Arizona Cardinals 1 (8). Isaiah Simmons, LB/S

6-4, 238, Clemson 3 (72). Josh Jones, OT

6-5, 319, Houston 4 (114). Leki Fotu, DT

6-5, 330, Utah 4 (131). Rashard Lawrence, DT

6-2, 308, LSU 6 (202). Evan Weaver, LB

6-2, 237, Cal 7 (222). Eno Benjamin, RB

5-9, 207, Arizona State Grade: A

It's hard to do blend value and need much better. The Cardinals got a top-five player and unique defensive weapon in Simmons, then nabbed a borderline first-round talent in Jones at a need position. A depleted run defense improved instantly in the fourth with Fotu and Lawrence. Benjamin was a borderline top-150 prospect. Add in DeAndre Hopkins (acquired for a second-rounder), and this was a smashing success. The only quibbles: Interior offensive line and tight end weren't addressed. Best pick

Once pegged as a possible mid-first-round pick, Jones slid all the way into Round 3, and the Cardinals took advantage. If veteran Marcus Gilbert is healthy, Jones won't have to play right away, but he could be the long-term answer at right tackle.. Upside pick

Outside of Joe Burrow and Chase Young, Simmons might have the most upside of any player in the draft, with rare athleticism and ability to play three or four positions. If he's used properly and develops as a run defender, he could be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate before long. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media