COVID-19: Aston Villa players, coaches agree to take 25 percent pay cut for four months

The English Premier League club Aston Villa has announced that its first-team players and coaches have agreed to defer 25 percent of their salaries for four months amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I am pleased to announce today measures to protect the livelihoods of our precious staff and their families," Aston Villa CEO, Christian Purslow, said in a statement.

"First-team players, first-team coaches and senior management have all agreed to defer 25 per cent of their salaries for four months to assist the club during this period of uncertainty with a further review taking place at the end of this period," he added. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe. Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return "when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

Purslow also confirmed that all non-football staff - full and part time - will be retained and paid in full throughout the lockdown. He further stated: "Our players and staff feel great solidarity with the many clubs in the football pyramid who have financial problems and we believe it is right and proper that the Premier League as a whole takes action on its finances collectively to enable it to be able to continue to provide vital funding throughout the game in England." (ANI)