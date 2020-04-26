Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dcroft wins Madden Bowl XBox last-chance qualifier

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:02 IST
Dcroft wins Madden Bowl XBox last-chance qualifier

With a defensive-minded victory on Saturday, Daniel "Dcroft" Mycroft advanced to Madden NFL 20 Bowl by taking the XBox One Grand Finals. Playing as the Seattle Seahawks, Dcroft earned a 7-0 victory over Jacob "JWall" Wallack, who was playing as the Detroit Lions. It was the first ever shutout in a Madden Bowl last-chance qualifier, as well as the lowest combined score.

It was the only matchup of the day for Dcroft, who was waiting as JWall earned a 14-7 victory in the losers' bracket final over Jacob "Fancy" Worthington, who was playing as the Dallas Cowboys. It was JWall's second victory of the day in the losers' bracket. The final in the PlayStation 4 last-chance qualifier takes place Sunday. Mycroft will face the winner of the PS4 final on Sunday.

A total of five hours of Madden Bowl programing will air on ESPN2 on Sunday, including the PS4 final. Coverage begins at noon EST with the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament Championship. The $200,000 Madden NFL 20 Bowl runs May 6-16. The early rounds will be streamed on the ESPN app and will be available on Twitch and YouTube. The semifinals and finals will be broadcast live on ESPN on May 16, as well as on Twitch and YouTube.

The Madden Bowl is the final event in the Madden NFL 20 Championship Series. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal

Several thousand Israelis demonstrated against a unity government deal reached last week that leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges. The protesters on Saturday oppose having N...

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson to donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, are doing their bit to help in the fight against the deadly disease. The actors have volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research, Ha...

COVID-19: Over 400 stranded Pakistanis return from Afghanistan

Over 400 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to the restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic crossed over to Pakistan through the Torkham border and have been placed under quarantine, according to a media report on Sunday. ...

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases; Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases, 50,439 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 895,766 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020