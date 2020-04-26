Dcroft wins Madden Bowl XBox last-chance qualifier

With a defensive-minded victory on Saturday, Daniel "Dcroft" Mycroft advanced to Madden NFL 20 Bowl by taking the XBox One Grand Finals. Playing as the Seattle Seahawks, Dcroft earned a 7-0 victory over Jacob "JWall" Wallack, who was playing as the Detroit Lions. It was the first ever shutout in a Madden Bowl last-chance qualifier, as well as the lowest combined score.

It was the only matchup of the day for Dcroft, who was waiting as JWall earned a 14-7 victory in the losers' bracket final over Jacob "Fancy" Worthington, who was playing as the Dallas Cowboys. It was JWall's second victory of the day in the losers' bracket. The final in the PlayStation 4 last-chance qualifier takes place Sunday. Mycroft will face the winner of the PS4 final on Sunday.

A total of five hours of Madden Bowl programing will air on ESPN2 on Sunday, including the PS4 final. Coverage begins at noon EST with the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament Championship. The $200,000 Madden NFL 20 Bowl runs May 6-16. The early rounds will be streamed on the ESPN app and will be available on Twitch and YouTube. The semifinals and finals will be broadcast live on ESPN on May 16, as well as on Twitch and YouTube.

The Madden Bowl is the final event in the Madden NFL 20 Championship Series. --Field Level Media