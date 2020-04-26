Left Menu
Los Angeles Chargers 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2020 11:35 IST
Los Angeles Chargers 2020 NFL Draft review
1 (6). Justin Herbert, QB 6-6, 236, Oregon

1 (23). Kenneth Murray, LB 6-3, 241, Oklahoma

4 (112). Joshua Kelley, RB 5-11, 212, UCLA

5 (151). Joe Reed, WR 6-1, 224, Virginia

6 (186). Alohi Gilman, S 5-11, 201, Notre Dame

7 (220). K.J. Hill, WR 6-0, 196, Ohio State

Grade: C A small trade up two spots could have netted Tua Tagovailoa, but the Chargers either preferred Herbert or had no preference (unlikely). GM Tom Telesco saved his aggression to trade up for Murray, burning second- and third-round picks. That's a lot of risks, as both Herbert and Murray lack great instincts. Reed and Hill were nice values late, but the offensive tackle wasn't addressed. Either way, it all rides on Herbert, and history says that's a coin flip.

Best pick Yet another receiver who slipped in a standout class, Reed might be a second- or third-round pick in a typical year. The Chargers nabbed him in Round 5. He should contribute as a gadget guy while providing insurance with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in contract years.

Upside pick Herbert's tools are no secret; he's well-built, mobile, and has a very strong arm. With Tyrod Taylor, the Chargers don't have to play him immediately, but Herbert has the smarts to pick up the playbook quickly. The question is if he can improve his instincts and processing speed.

