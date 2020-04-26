Sports-On this day... April 27

ON THIS DAY -- APRIL 27 April 27, 1994

SOCCER - Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs celebrates with Paul Ince after scoring in a 2-0 win over Leeds United in a Premier League clash at Elland Road. Giggs ended the season with 13 goals and helped United win their second consecutive Premier League title.

The Welshman won 13 Premier League crowns, four FA Cups and two Champions League titles in 24 years at United before retiring in 2014 with a record 963 appearances for the club. April 27, 1996

SOCCER - Liverpool striker Ian Rush soaks in the applause ahead of his final home game for the club -- a 1-0 Premier League victory over Middlesbrough. Rush joined Liverpool from Third Division side Chester in 1980 and went on to become the Merseyside club's record goal-scorer, netting 346 times in 660 appearances in all competitions.

He won five league titles and two European Cups in three stints with Liverpool before joining Leeds United. April 27, 1996

RUGBY - Leicester Tigers lock Martin Johnson in typically dominant line-out action against Harlequins in the Courage Club Championship. Johnson played 362 games for Leicester and captained the side to four consecutive Premiership titles between 1999 and 2002.

He also won five Six Nations titles and the Rugby World Cup with England in 2003. Johnson retired in 2005 but returned to coach England in 2008, leaving after their quarter-final exit at the 2011 Rugby World Cup. April 27, 2001

SOCCER - Ruud van Nistelrooy is unveiled at Old Trafford after completing a British-record 19 million pounds ($23.42 million) transfer to Manchester United from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. Van Nistelrooy was set to move to United the previous year but the deal fell through after PSV refused to let the Premier League club perform additional tests on the Netherlands striker's injured knee.

The Dutch forward scored 150 goals and won four trophies in five seasons with United before joining Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2006. April 27, 2003

TENNIS - Venus Williams celebrates with Fed Cup team captain Billy Jean King and assistant coach Zina Garrison after the United States' 5-0 first round victory over Czech Republic. Playing in their first Fed Cup tie since the 1999 final, Venus and younger sister Serena dismantled their Czech opponents, winning each of their matches in straight sets to set up a quarter-final clash with Italy.

Venus and Serena sat out the rest of the competition and the U.S. went on to lose the final 4-1 to France. Venus holds a 21–4 record in the Fed Cup but has not won the event since 1999. April 27, 2003

BOXING - James Toney poses in a jacuzzi at the Foxwood Casino resort the morning after winning the International Boxing Federation (IBF) cruiserweight title with a unanimous decision over Vassiliy Jirov. The fight was scored 117-109, 116-110, and 117-109 in Toney's favour and marked Jirov's first defeat in professional boxing.

Toney won titles in three different weight classes during his 29-year career and was not knocked out in any of his 92 professional bouts, though he lost 10 by points decision. April 27, 2004

CRICKET - West Indies captain Brian Lara checks the pitch a day before the fourth one-day international (ODI) against England, which was abandoned due to rain. Lara had reclaimed the record for the highest individual test score from Matthew Hayden (380) earlier that month when he scored 400 not out in the final test of the four-match series.

He announced his retirement three years later having scored 22,358 runs in tests and ODIs. April 27, 2005

SOCCER - Blood trickles down the face of Middlesbrough defender Gareth Southgate during the Tyne–Tees derby clash against Newcastle United which ended in a goalless draw. Southgate, the first Middlesbrough captain to lift a major trophy -- the 2004 Football League Cup -- retired at the end of the following season and replaced Steve McClaren as manager despite not having the required coaching licenses.

Southgate would eventually manage England and he led them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup -- their best finish since the 1990 edition of the tournament. April 27, 2008

BASKETBALL - Washington Wizards' Antawn Jamison fights for a loose ball against Cleveland Cavaliers' Daniel Gibson and Ben Wallace during game four of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Washington. Jamison scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds but Delonte West's tie-breaking three-pointer with 5.4 seconds left on the clock gave Cleveland a 100-97 victory and a 3-1 lead in the series.

A two-times All-Star, Jamison retired in 2014 and is one of two former players alongside Tom Chambers to have scored at least 20,000 career points but been overlooked for a Hall of Fame selection despite being eligible. April 27, 2014

EXTREME SPORTS - Joel Brown of Australia entertains the crowd with leaps and spins over a stationary car during a presentation of the World Extreme Games in Shanghai. Brown is seen performing the 'Tsunami' trick during a jump where the rider holds on to the handlebars and lifts his legs up over his head while the rear of the bike drops down.

Close to 200 of the world's top action sports athletes descended on the Jiangwan Stadium in Shanghai to take part in events such as BMX Freestyle, aggressive in-line skating, skateboarding and Freestyle Motocross. ($1 = 0.8114 pounds)