COVID-19: Nomination process for sports award ceremony delayed

The nomination process for the country's most prestigious award for excellence in sports has been delayed due to the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:56 IST
Sports Ministry logo . Image Credit: ANI

The nomination process for the country's most prestigious award for excellence in sports has been delayed due to the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus. The most prestigious award for excellence in Sports-- Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award have been delayed as the circular for award applications is yet to be issued.

When asked about the possible postponement of the nomination list, sources within the Sports Ministry told ANI: "The circular for award applications is yet to be issued. Hopefully, it will be issued in the month of May. The circular which tends to invite applications for this year's sports award and the process will probably begin next month". In normal circumstances, the process is usually concluded by the fourth week of April.

However, due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the process is yet to be completed. Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award are conferred on the National Sports Day (August 29) and there has been no confirmation whether the date of the awards ceremony will be changed or not.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

